Presidential flavor meets top-shelf fire — Ice Kream’s Obama Kandy 1.5g THCa pre-roll is a smooth, terp-rich experience wrapped in legacy. This indica-dominant hybrid blends sweet candy notes with earthy kush and a subtle citrus twist, delivering a powerful yet balanced smoke fit for any occasion.
• Strain: Obama Kandy (Indica-dominant hybrid) • Weight: 1.5 grams of premium indoor-grown THCa flower • Flavor Profile: Sweet candy, earthy kush, citrus • Effects: Calm euphoria, relaxed body, elevated mindset • Perfect For: Evening sessions, stress relief, and winding down like a boss
Rolled with nothing but gas and good vibes, Obama Kandy hits smooth, tastes elite, and reminds you who’s in charge — Ice Kream approved.
Presidential flavor meets top-shelf fire — Ice Kream’s Obama Kandy 1.5g THCa pre-roll is a smooth, terp-rich experience wrapped in legacy. This indica-dominant hybrid blends sweet candy notes with earthy kush and a subtle citrus twist, delivering a powerful yet balanced smoke fit for any occasion.
• Strain: Obama Kandy (Indica-dominant hybrid) • Weight: 1.5 grams of premium indoor-grown THCa flower • Flavor Profile: Sweet candy, earthy kush, citrus • Effects: Calm euphoria, relaxed body, elevated mindset • Perfect For: Evening sessions, stress relief, and winding down like a boss
Rolled with nothing but gas and good vibes, Obama Kandy hits smooth, tastes elite, and reminds you who’s in charge — Ice Kream approved.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!