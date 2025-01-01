Ice Kream – Obama Kandy (3.5g Hauler) Smooth, bold, and full of flavor — Obama Kandy by Ice Kream is presidential-level flower, bringing top-tier THCa potency wrapped in sweet, candy-coated terps. This 3.5g Hauler delivers dense, frosty nugs with a flavor profile that blends fruity sugar with a touch of earth and gas.
Expect a balanced high that hits the head first with uplifting clarity before easing into a deep, relaxing body buzz. Whether you’re kicking back or leveling up your mood, Obama Kandy delivers that elite energy with every puff.
Flavor: Sweet candy, berry funk, light gas Effects: Uplifted, relaxed, balanced Potency: High THCa – smooth but powerful Size: 3.5g Hauler – fresh-packed and ready to roll
Ice Kream – Obama Kandy (3.5g Hauler) Smooth, bold, and full of flavor — Obama Kandy by Ice Kream is presidential-level flower, bringing top-tier THCa potency wrapped in sweet, candy-coated terps. This 3.5g Hauler delivers dense, frosty nugs with a flavor profile that blends fruity sugar with a touch of earth and gas.
Expect a balanced high that hits the head first with uplifting clarity before easing into a deep, relaxing body buzz. Whether you’re kicking back or leveling up your mood, Obama Kandy delivers that elite energy with every puff.
Flavor: Sweet candy, berry funk, light gas Effects: Uplifted, relaxed, balanced Potency: High THCa – smooth but powerful Size: 3.5g Hauler – fresh-packed and ready to roll
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!