Heavy, gassy, and built for deep relaxation — Ice Kream’s Platinum OG 1.5g THCa pre-roll is a powerhouse indica that delivers pure couch-lock comfort with every puff. Known for its knockout strength and earthy, kush-forward flavor, this one’s for the real smokers who want that OG pressure.
• Strain: Platinum OG (Indica) • Weight: 1.5 grams of potent indoor-grown THCa flower • Flavor Profile: Earthy pine, diesel, herbal kush • Effects: Full-body relaxation, stress relief, sedative vibes • Perfect For: Nightcaps, pain relief, or zoning all the way out
No shake, no shortcuts — just premium flower packed tight and burning clean. Platinum OG is rich, potent, and unapologetically strong. Only from Ice Kream.
