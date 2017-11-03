Ice Kream – Platinum OG (3.5g Hauler) Heavy, classic, and dripping in frost — Platinum OG by Ice Kream is a potent THCa flower made for true indica lovers. This 3.5g Hauler delivers chunky, silver-coated nugs with a rich aroma of pine, earth, and sweet diesel that hits as hard as it smells.
The high is deep and sedative, wrapping your body in a heavy calm while the mind slows to a peaceful cruise. Perfect for nighttime use or serious couch-lock moments, Platinum OG is the definition of end-of-day fire.
Flavor: Earthy pine, diesel, sweet kush Effects: Relaxing, sleepy, full-body calm Potency: High THCa – strong and sedating Size: 3.5g Hauler – airtight, potent, and premium
