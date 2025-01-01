Colorful, creamy, and cold with a kick—Rainbow Sherbet Donut Hole blends flavor and fire in every hit. Rolled with 1.75g of premium THCa flower, infused with a .25g core of terp-rich Live Rosin, and wrapped in a smooth hemp cone, this preroll delivers a multi-layered smoke that’s as loud as it is tasty.
Taste the swirl—sweet citrus, berry cream, and a splash of gas—all melting into a chill, euphoric high that hits smooth and stays heavy.
Bright, bold, and blissed out. This sherbet doesn’t just smoke—it slaps.
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!