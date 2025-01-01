Loud, bold, and built to stand out — Ice Kream’s Trump Kandy 1.5g THCa pre-roll is a heavy-hitting hybrid that combines sweet candy terps with classic gas for a flavor that smacks and an effect that lingers. This strain delivers dense smoke, sugary fruit notes, and a powerful high that doesn’t back down.
• Strain: Trump Kandy (Hybrid) • Weight: 1.5 grams of premium indoor-grown THCa flower • Flavor Profile: Sweet candy, creamy diesel, citrus zest • Effects: Euphoric, deeply relaxing, mentally mellow • Perfect For: Evening sessions, creative chill, or turning off the world
Rolled fat and always fresh, Trump Kandy brings maximum flavor with knockout potency — only the finest from Ice Kream.
