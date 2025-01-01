Experience the bold fusion of flavor and potency with Trump Kandy by Ice Kream. This premium THCa flower is crafted for those seeking a robust and flavorful experience. Each 3.5g Hauler is packed with dense, trichome-rich buds that deliver a sweet, candy-like aroma complemented by subtle earthy undertones.?
The effects of Trump Kandy are both uplifting and relaxing, making it suitable for various occasions. Whether you’re looking to unwind after a long day or seeking inspiration, this strain offers a balanced high that caters to both body and mind.?
Flavor Profile: Sweet candy, earthy notes, subtle spice Effects: Euphoric, relaxing, balanced Potency: High THCa content for a strong and lasting experience Packaging: 3.5g Hauler – sealed for freshness and quality
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!