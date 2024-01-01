Kosmic Kreme by JUIK is a cannabis strain that captivates with its unique blend of flavors and potent effects. This hybrid strain is known for its creamy, dessert-like aroma that combines sweet vanilla and subtle earthy undertones. The flavor profile follows suit, offering a smooth and rich taste experience reminiscent of a decadent cream pastry with hints of citrus and spice.
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!