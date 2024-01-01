Sour Apple, or “Sour Apple Diesel,” is a potent hybrid strain resulting from crossing Sour Diesel with Cinderella 99. Known for its tangy taste, it induces relaxing effects, often leading to couch-lock. Ideal for unwinding after work or on lazy afternoons, it’s favored by medical users seeking relief from stress and pain.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Your ultimate destination for premium THCA flower and prerolls. Explore a world where quality meets excellence, where every bud and preroll is crafted to perfection. Experience the pinnacle of THCA perfection at Legal High—the mecca of elevated experiences.