Kream's Jealousy

by Legal High
Hybrid THC 19%
Strain rating:
Kream presents: A tantalizing cannabis strain born from the union of Sherbert Bx1 and Gelato 41. Embrace the envy of all who encounter its mesmerizing aroma and potent effects. With a blend of sweet, creamy flavors and a hint of citrus, Jealousy tantalizes the senses with each inhale. Its balanced hybrid nature delivers a euphoric yet calming high, leaving you blissfully content. Indulge in the allure of Jealousy and elevate your experience to new heights.

About this strain

Jealousy is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Sherbert Bx1 with Gelato 41. Jealousy is known for its balancing effects. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel mentally relaxed but physically energetic. Jealousy can test into the high 20s in terms of THC percentage, ideal for experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which is often associated with a fuel aroma. There's also limonene, myrcene, and sometimes even linalool and humulene. Reviewers tell Leafly Jealousy tastes earthy and funky. Medical marijuana patients say they buy this strain when feeling symptoms of mild stress. Jealousy was originally bred by Seed Junky Genetics.

Your ultimate destination for premium THCA flower and prerolls. Explore a world where quality meets excellence, where every bud and preroll is crafted to perfection. Experience the pinnacle of THCA perfection at Legal High—the mecca of elevated experiences.
