Kream Premium GMO THCA flower is a high-grade cannabis strain recognized for its potent effects and distinctive aroma. Derived from a blend of genetics including Chemdawg, Girl Scout Cookies, and OG Kush, GMO (Garlic, Mushroom, Onion) boasts a pungent scent reminiscent of its namesake, with strong notes of garlic, spice, and earthiness. This strain is renowned for its dense, resinous buds and elevated levels of tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA), offering users a powerful psychoactive experience characterized by deep relaxation and euphoria. Kream Premium GMO THCA flower is a favorite among cannabis aficionados seeking intense potency and robust flavor.

Show more