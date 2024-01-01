Kream's Premium Biscotti Pre-roll

by Legal High
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Kream's Premium Biscotti Pre-roll

About this product

Kream Premium Biscotti THCA 1 gram pre-roll is a carefully crafted cannabis product known for its potency and convenience. Featuring the Biscotti strain, it offers users a high concentration of THCA, renowned for its therapeutic properties. Each pre-roll delivers a smooth smoke with a distinct flavor profile, providing users with a convenient and consistent cannabis experience.

About this strain

Biscotti is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain reportedly made by crossing Gelato 25 with Sour Florida OG. Others report that Biscotti is Motorbreath x G41. This strain produces a cerebral high that leave consumers feeling relaxed, creative, and buzzy from head-to-toe. The effects of Biscotti are known to creep up on consumers, so it's best to take it slow with this strain. In terms of flavor, Biscotti tastes like sweet cookies with undertones of diesel. With a THC level of 21%, medical marijuana patients turn to this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. The striking trichome coverage of this strain gives it top shelf appeal. Biscotti was originally bred by Cookies Farms. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

About this brand

Legal High
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product.
