Kream's Guava

by Legal High
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Kream's Guava
  • Photo of Kream's Guava

About this product

Kream Premium GMO THCA flower is a high-grade cannabis strain recognized for its potent effects and distinctive aroma. Derived from a blend of genetics including Chemdawg, Girl Scout Cookies, and OG Kush, GMO (Garlic, Mushroom, Onion) boasts a pungent scent reminiscent of its namesake, with strong notes of garlic, spice, and earthiness. This strain is renowned for its dense, resinous buds and elevated levels of tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA), offering users a powerful psychoactive experience characterized by deep relaxation and euphoria. Kream Premium GMO THCA flower is a favorite among cannabis aficionados seeking intense potency and robust flavor.

About this strain

A sativa-leaning hybrid from the Cookies Fam, Guava is a Gelato phenotype. Noted for its fruity and gassy aroma and flavor, this strain is great for anyone with a sweet tooth. Guava was selected and celebrated as a good strain to start the day with, so next time you have a busy Saturday, grab this strain to make it through.

 

About this brand

Logo for the brand Legal High
Legal High
Shop products
Your ultimate destination for premium THCA flower and prerolls. Explore a world where quality meets excellence, where every bud and preroll is crafted to perfection. Experience the pinnacle of THCA perfection at Legal High—the mecca of elevated experiences.
