Kream's Premium Guava Preroll

by Legal High
SativaTHC 21%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Savor the tropical essence of Guava by Kream, a premium cannabis pre-roll meticulously handcrafted for your enjoyment. Bursting with vibrant flavors and aromas reminiscent of ripe guava fruits, this pre-roll offers a tantalizing experience with every puff. Carefully sourced and expertly rolled, Guava by Kream delivers a smooth and satisfying smoke that ignites the senses and transports you to a sun-drenched paradise. Whether you're seeking relaxation or inspiration, let Guava by Kream take you on a journey of pure bliss and tropical delight.

About this strain

A sativa-leaning hybrid from the Cookies Fam, Guava is a Gelato phenotype. Noted for its fruity and gassy aroma and flavor, this strain is great for anyone with a sweet tooth. Guava was selected and celebrated as a good strain to start the day with, so next time you have a busy Saturday, grab this strain to make it through.

 

About this brand

Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product.
