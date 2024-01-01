Introducing Gushers, a delectable cannabis strain blending the legendary Gelato #41 with the classic Triangle Kush. Prepare to be swept away by its irresistible aroma—a fusion of sweet, fruity flavors with hints of earthy undertones. Gushers delivers a euphoric high that melts away stress and tension, leaving you in a state of blissful relaxation. Indulge in the mouthwatering experience of Gushers and let yourself be carried away on a wave of tranquility and euphoria.

