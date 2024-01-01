Bubblegum Gelato, also known as BG Gelato, is an Hybrid-dominant Gelato #45 and Indiana Bubblegum. With 31.69% THCA, it’s beginner-friendly, offering relaxing, uplifting effects and increased appetite. Medical users turn to it for fatigue, arthritis, and stress. Bred by Backpack Boyz, it boasts a fruity, earthy aroma with a sweet cherry flavor, dominated by Myrcene terpenes.



