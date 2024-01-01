Kream's Infused Bubblegum Gelato

by Legal High
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
  • Photo of Kream's Infused Bubblegum Gelato
  • Photo of Kream's Infused Bubblegum Gelato

About this product

About this strain

Commonly called BG Gelato, Bubblegum Gelato is a indica-leaning hybrid weed strain that crosses the enshrined classic of Gelato #45 with the mysterious Indiana Bubblegum. Bubblegum Gelato is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Bubblegum Gelato effects are relaxing,  uplifting, and hunger inducing. Medical marijuana patients often choose Bubblegum Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, arthritis, and stress. Bred by Backpack Boyz, Bubblegum Gelatofeatures has a fruity and earthy aroma with a sweet cherry flavor. The dominant terpene of this strain is Myrcene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bubblegum Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

No product reviews
About this brand

Logo for the brand Legal High
Legal High
Your ultimate destination for premium THCA flower and prerolls. Explore a world where quality meets excellence, where every bud and preroll is crafted to perfection. Experience the pinnacle of THCA perfection at Legal High—the mecca of elevated experiences.
