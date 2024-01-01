Kream's Infused Gelonade

by Legal High
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here
  • Photo of Kream's Infused Gelonade
  • Photo of Kream's Infused Gelonade

About this product

Gelonade, a indica strain, is a cross between Lemon Tree and Gelato #41. It offers tingly, uplifting effects, perfect for socializing. With sweet flavors like fruity citrus and vanilla, Gelonade is a California favorite. Packed with trichomes and Isolate our Medical users rely on it to alleviate pain and anxiety symptoms.

About this strain

Gelonade is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Tree with Gelato #41. Gelonade produces tingly and uplifting effects that will make you feel like a social butterfly. This strain features mostly sweet flavors like fruity citrus and vanilla. Gelonade is a popular strain in California. Medical marijuana patients this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with pain and anxiety.

 

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Legal High
Legal High
Shop products
Your ultimate destination for premium THCA flower and prerolls. Explore a world where quality meets excellence, where every bud and preroll is crafted to perfection. Experience the pinnacle of THCA perfection at Legal High—the mecca of elevated experiences.
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.