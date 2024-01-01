Kream's Infused Gelonade Pre-roll

by Legal High
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Experience the ultimate convenience and potency with Kream THCA Gelonade pre-rolls. Crafted from the renowned Gelonade strain, these pre-rolls offer a perfect combination of convenience and premium quality. Each puff delivers the invigorating and refreshing citrus flavor characteristic of Gelonade, accompanied by potent effects courtesy of high levels of tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA). Ideal for both novice and experienced users, Kream THCA Gelonade pre-rolls provide a smooth and enjoyable smoking experience, perfect for relaxation and mood elevation. Indulge in the exceptional quality and uplifting effects of Kream THCA Gelonade pre-rolls for a truly satisfying cannabis experience.

About this strain

Gelonade is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Tree with Gelato #41. Gelonade produces tingly and uplifting effects that will make you feel like a social butterfly. This strain features mostly sweet flavors like fruity citrus and vanilla. Gelonade is a popular strain in California. Medical marijuana patients this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with pain and anxiety.

 

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Legal High
Legal High
Shop products
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product.
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.