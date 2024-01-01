Legend OG is an hybrid strain, created by blending OG Kush with an undisclosed strain. Its relaxing effects ease the mind and soothe bodily discomfort, making it perfect for bedtime use. Medical users opt for this strain to address insomnia and stress. With a tart, floral aroma and a strong flavor, Legend OG offers a potent experience.
