Kream's Infused Pink Runtz Preroll

by Legal High
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
About this product

Elevate your senses with Pink Runtz by Kream—an artisanal cannabis pre-roll infused with premium isolate for an unparalleled experience. Delicately crafted to perfection, this pre-roll captures the essence of Pink Runtz, offering a symphony of sweet and fruity flavors with a hint of candy-like indulgence. Infused with high-quality isolate, each puff delivers a smooth and potent smoke, enveloping you in a cloud of relaxation and euphoria. Indulge in luxury and sophistication with Pink Runtz by Kream.

About this strain

Pink Runtz is a hybrid marijuana strain and a phenotype of the original Runtz, which crosses Zkittlez with Gelato. The hype around this strain has been firmly established - and for good reason. Pink Runtz features an aroma that is sweet and fruity like candy. This strain produces uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting. Growers say Pink Runtz is distinguished by an extremely dense bud structure with dark green-to-purple hues. 

About this brand

Legal High
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product.
