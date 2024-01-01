Kream's Infused Pink Starbust Pre-roll

by Legal High
HybridTHC 25%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Kream Pink Starburst pre-rolls offer convenience and premium quality in every puff. Made from the renowned Pink Starburst strain, these pre-rolls deliver a delightful fusion of fruity sweetness and creamy undertones. Perfect for on-the-go enjoyment, Kream Pink Starburst pre-rolls provide a balanced and euphoric experience, ideal for relaxation and mood enhancement. Indulge in the delicious flavor and smooth smoke of Kream Pink Starburst pre-rolls for a blissful cannabis experience.

About this strain

Pink Starburst by Manali West is an ultra potent hybrid that smells like it sounds. This deep cross of (DJ Short’s Blueberry x Headband) x AJ Sour Diesel BX3 is a genetic layer cake of potency crossed for potency. The flavor is distinctly floral on the inhale, but reveals its candy-like sweetness on the exhale. Pink Starburst’s buzz combines tranquil, positivity-driven euphoria while remaining cognitively clear.  

Suggest an edit

About this brand

Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product.
