Kream's Infused Smarties

by Legal High
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product

Smarties is a collaboration between GSC with Blue City Diesel. Its delightful terpene profile is sweet, fruity, and tart, reminiscent of the candy. With a taste the is reminiscent of your favorite childhood candy. This strain offers a balanced high, perfect for any time, leaving users smiling without overwhelming them.

About this strain

A collaboration between Connected Cannabis Co. and Cookies Fam, Smarties is a cross of GSC and Blue City Diesel. Much like the candy, Smarties offers a delicious terpene profile that’s sweet, fruity, and tart. Consumers can expect a great anytime strain that will leave you with a grin without leaving your head in the clouds.

Your ultimate destination for premium THCA flower and prerolls. Explore a world where quality meets excellence, where every bud and preroll is crafted to perfection. Experience the pinnacle of THCA perfection at Legal High—the mecca of elevated experiences.
