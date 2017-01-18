Kream's Infused Sour Apple Pre-roll

by Legal High
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Kream Sour Apple pre-rolls offer a convenient and flavorful cannabis experience. Crafted with high-quality Sour Apple strain, known for its tart and fruity taste, these pre-rolls deliver a satisfying smoke with every puff. Perfect for on-the-go enjoyment, Kream Sour Apple pre-rolls provide a balanced and uplifting effect, ideal for relaxation and creativity. Indulge in the crisp flavor and smooth smoke of Kream Sour Apple pre-rolls for a delightful cannabis experience.

About this strain

Sour Apple, also known as "Sour Apple Diesel," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sour Diesel with Cinderella 99. Sour Apple is extremely potent and may make your tastebuds tingle. This strain delivers relaxing effects that may leave you stuck on the sofa. Sour Apple is ideal for after work or on a lazy afternoon. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress and pain.

Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product.
