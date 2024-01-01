Runtz, also called “Runtz OG,” is a rare Indica strain that is a cross of Zkittlez and Gelato. Its fruity aroma resembles the candy we all know. Runtz offers a creamy, smooth smoke, delivering long-lasting euphoric and uplifting effects. Purple Caper Seeds also released a similar cross called Gelato Zkittlez.
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product.