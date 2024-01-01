Kream's Jokerz

by Legal High
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here
  • Photo of Kream's Jokerz
  • Photo of Kream's Jokerz

About this product

Jokerz is a sativa strain created by crossing White Runtz with Jet Fuel Gelato. It’s known for its relaxing effects rather than being energizing. While it’s considered to be less potent, high doses can be overwhelming for beginners. With an earthy flavor and aroma, Jokerz offers a mellow cannabis experience.

About this strain

Jokerz is an indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing White Runtz with Jet Fuel Gelato. Jokerz effects are believed to be more relaxing than energizing. Consumers who have smoked this strain say Jokerz makes you feel relaxed, happy, and sleepy. Jokerz is believed to be less potent than other strains, but in high doses may be overwhelming to novice cannabis consumers. The flavor and aroma of Jokerz is earthy. The original breeder of this strain is Compound Genetics. Jokerz took first place in the 2022 Leaf Bowl in Oregon.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Legal High
Legal High
Shop products
Your ultimate destination for premium THCA flower and prerolls. Explore a world where quality meets excellence, where every bud and preroll is crafted to perfection. Experience the pinnacle of THCA perfection at Legal High—the mecca of elevated experiences.
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.