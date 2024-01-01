Kream's Mac 1

by Legal High
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Mac 1, also known as "The MAC," is a hybrid marijuana strain that crosses Alien Cookies F2 with Miracle 15. Mac 1 is a popular strain that consumers turn to for upbeat and balancing effects. But Mac 1 is special because not just anyone can grow it. In fact, growers of Mac 1 (Capulator's Cut) have been carefully selected by the breeder in order to protect the quality of this versitile flower. Mac 1 is an instagram worthy strain, with eye-poppingly gorgeous buds that are nearly white and drenched in milky trichomes. Mac 1 comes through with a smooth, creamy, and funky terpene profile you can enjoy day and night. 

 

Your ultimate destination for premium THCA flower and prerolls. Explore a world where quality meets excellence, where every bud and preroll is crafted to perfection. Experience the pinnacle of THCA perfection at Legal High—the mecca of elevated experiences.
