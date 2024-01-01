Oreoz, also known as “Oreo Cookies,” is a potent hybrid strain derived from Cookies and Cream and Secret Weapon. It offers a long-lasting, relaxing high but can be intense for novice users. With a scent reminiscent of campfire s’mores and delicious hints of chocolate and diesel, Oreoz is favored by medical users for alleviating symptoms like appetite loss, insomnia, stress, and depression.

Show more