Kream's Premium Oreoz Pre-roll

by Legal High
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

The Oreaz strain, found in Kream’s Premium THCA lineup, is celebrated for its rich terpene profile, offering fruity and floral aromas with hints of citrus and spice. With its high THCA content, Oreaz provides potential therapeutic benefits without intoxication. Its balanced effects induce relaxation and euphoria, making it suitable for any time of day. Overall, Kream’s Oreaz Premium THCA delivers a satisfying and consistent cannabis experience.

About this strain

Oreoz, also known a "Oreo Cookies" and "Oreos," is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cookies and Cream with Secret Weapon. This strain produces a long-lasting and relaxing high. Consumers should take caution as the high potency of Oreoz may be overwhelming to those new to cannabis. This strain has an aroma reminiscent of campfire s'mores, with extra delicious hints of chocolate and diesel. Medical marijuana patients use Oreoz to help relieve symptoms associated with appetite loss, insomnia, chronic stress and depression.

About this brand

Legal High
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product.
