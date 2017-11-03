Kream's Premium Platinum OG Pre-roll

Platinum OG, also known as “Platinum Kush,” is an indica strain bred from OG Kush and Afghani. Its dense buds boast a platinum-silver appearance with purple hues and orange hairs. With a sweet, fruity aroma and hashy undertones, it delivers a powerful, cerebral, and body-numbing buzz that is sure to bring you back.

About this strain

Platinum OG is just as precious as the metal it’s named after. This indica-dominant hybrid strain asserts itself as one of the “heaviest” strains around. Platinum OG is purported to stem from three strains: Master Kush, OG Kush, and a third unknown parent. Flowers are lime green and plump, with prominent orange hairs and a platinum coating thanks to the abundance of THC crystals. A brief, heady onset settles into a powerful physical sedation suitable for nighttime use and pain, stress, or anxiety relief, making this precious strain a robust healer.

Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product.
