Kream's Reserve Black Cherry Gelato Pre-roll

by Legal High
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product

Kream THCA Reserve Black Cherry Gelato Runtz pre-rolls offer a premium cannabis experience with the rich flavor of black cherry and creamy gelato. Crafted with precision and filled with top-shelf flower, each pre-roll delivers a smooth and satisfying smoke. Perfect for on-the-go enjoyment, indulge in the decadent taste and potent effects of Kream THCA Reserve Black Cherry Gelato Runtz pre-rolls.

About this strain

Black Cherry Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Acai with Black Cherry Funk. The effects of Black Cherry Gelato are more calming than energizing. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel aroused, hungry, and focused. Black Cherry Gelato is 22% THC making it an ideal choice for new and experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene of Black Cherry Gelato is pinene, which is often associated with pine forest aromas. Reviewers tell Leafly this strain tastes like berries with sweet apricot undertones. Medical marijuana patients often buy this strain during mild episodes of depression, stress, and cramps. The original breeder of Black Cherry Gelato is currently unknown.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Legal High
Legal High
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product.
