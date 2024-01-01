Kream's Reserve White Runtz

by Legal High
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product

Kream THCA Reserve White Runtz is a top-tier cannabis strain known for its strong effects and unique flavor. Made with White Runtz genetics and high levels of THCA, it offers a smooth smoke with a great taste. Whether you’re relaxing or feeling creative, this strain is perfect. Try Kream THCA Reserve White Runtz for an exceptional cannabis experience.

About this strain

White Runtz is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gelato and Zkittlez. White Runtz produces long-lasting effects that are relaxing and tingly. This strain features a sweet flavor profile that coats your senses. White Runtz is noted for having striking white trichomes that make its buds look white like snow. Medical marijuana patients choose White Runtz to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety and stress.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Legal High
Legal High
Your ultimate destination for premium THCA flower and prerolls. Explore a world where quality meets excellence, where every bud and preroll is crafted to perfection. Experience the pinnacle of THCA perfection at Legal High—the mecca of elevated experiences.
