Kream's Reserve White Runtz Reserve Pre-roll

by Legal High
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Kream Reserve White Runtz THCA 1 gram pre-rolls deliver a premium cannabis experience in a convenient format. These pre-rolls are filled with top-shelf flower, offering the distinct flavor and potent effects of White Runtz. Perfect for on-the-go enjoyment, each pre-roll promises a smooth and satisfying smoke. Elevate your cannabis experience with Kream Reserve White Runtz THCA 1 gram pre-rolls.

About this strain

White Runtz is a potent hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Gelato and Zkittlez. White Runtz produces long-lasting effects that are relaxing and tingly. This strain features a sweet flavor profile that coats your senses. White Runtz is noted for having striking white trichomes that make its buds look white like snow. Medical marijuana patients choose White Runtz to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, anxiety and stress.

About this brand

Legal High
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product.
