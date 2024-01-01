RS11, also referred to as “RS-11” and “Rainbow Sherbert #11,” is a sativa strain,a crossing Pink Guava from the OZ Kush with Sunset Sherbert. Users describe feeling calm and sedated yet mentally alert. It boasts an extra fruity flavor with hints of sour citrus and provides a smooth smoking experience. Medical users find relief from mild pain with this strain.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Your ultimate destination for premium THCA flower and prerolls. Explore a world where quality meets excellence, where every bud and preroll is crafted to perfection. Experience the pinnacle of THCA perfection at Legal High—the mecca of elevated experiences.