Kream's SFV Og

by Legal High
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Kream Premium SFV OG THCA flower is a high-quality cannabis strain known for its potent effects and distinctive flavor profile. The strain is derived from the iconic OG Kush lineage, renowned for its powerful euphoria and relaxation-inducing properties. Kream Premium SFV OG THCA flower is particularly notable for its high levels of tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA), a precursor to THC, which can provide intense psychoactive effects. With its rich aroma, earthy undertones, and potential for profound relief, this strain is favored by cannabis connoisseurs seeking a potent and flavorful experience.

About this strain

SFV OG, also known as "San Fernando Valley OG," "San Fernando Valley Kush," and "San Fernando Valley" is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from Cali Connection that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG Kush relative originates from California’s San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. Leading with aromatic notes of earthy pine and lemon, its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Legal High
Legal High
Shop products
Your ultimate destination for premium THCA flower and prerolls. Explore a world where quality meets excellence, where every bud and preroll is crafted to perfection. Experience the pinnacle of THCA perfection at Legal High—the mecca of elevated experiences.
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.