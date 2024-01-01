Kream's Zoap

Zoap is an evenly balanced indica, a cross of Rainbow Sherbet and Pink Guava providing its colorful hue's. Its quick onset brings waves of euphoria and positivity. With a sweet, floral, and slightly earthy flavor, it’s favored by medical users for alleviating chronic pain, stress, depression, and nausea. A flower that satisfies all smokers new and seasoned.

About this strain

Zoap is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Rainbow Sherbet and Pink Guava; bred by Deo Farms of Oakland, CA. This evenly balanced powerhouse has a quick onset, bringing waves of euphoria and positivity. Reviewers on Leafly say Zoap cannabis makes them feel giggly, relaxed, and hungry. Zoap can have sweet, floral, soap flavor with some earthy undertones. Medical marijuana patients may enjoy Zoap to help with chronic pain or stress, depression, and nausea. Zoap started with packs of OZ Kush seeds from Dying Breed (Eddy OG x Z). Two of Deo's selections of OZ Kush became his Pink Guava. Then Deo crossed his Pink Guava to Sunset Sherbert and started the "RS" line. "RS" is short for Rainbow Sherbert. LA grower Wizard Trees selected the RS#11 and RS#54. Deo took the RS#16 and bred it back with RS to make Zoap.

