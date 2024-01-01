Lemon Cherry Gelato

by Legal High
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product

Kream Reserve THCA Lemon Cherry Gelato offers a premium cannabis experience with its unique flavor and potent effects. This top-shelf strain combines the refreshing taste of lemon and cherry with the creamy goodness of Gelato. Ideal for relaxation or creative endeavors, Kream Reserve THCA Lemon Cherry Gelato delivers a smooth and enjoyable smoke. Indulge in the exceptional quality and flavor of Kream Reserve THCA Lemon Cherry Gelato for a truly satisfying cannabis experience.

About this strain

Lemon Cherry Gelato is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Sunset Sherbet and Girl Scout Cookies. Lemon Cherry Gelato is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Lemon Cherry Gelato effects include tinglyrelaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Lemon Cherry Gelato when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Backpackboyz, Lemon Cherry Gelato features an aroma of lime, berries, and citrus with flavors of lemon, and sweet fruit. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Lemon Cherry Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Legal High
Legal High
Shop products
Your ultimate destination for premium THCA flower and prerolls. Explore a world where quality meets excellence, where every bud and preroll is crafted to perfection. Experience the pinnacle of THCA perfection at Legal High—the mecca of elevated experiences.
