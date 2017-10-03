Northern Lights Sugar

by Legal High
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Northern Lights THCA Sugar Concentrate is a top-quality cannabis extract celebrated for its calming and soothing effects. This concentrate has a crystalline, sugar-like texture with a rich, sweet, and spicy aroma, accompanied by hints of pine and earth. Northern Lights, a classic indica strain, delivers a deeply relaxing and tranquil experience, perfect for unwinding in the evening or promoting restful sleep. With its high THCA content, this concentrate offers a powerful and long-lasting effect. Ideal for dabbing or enhancing your favorite flower, Northern Lights THCA Sugar Concentrate provides a serene and restorative experience.

About this strain

Northern Lights, also known as "NL," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Thai. Northern Lights produces euphoric effects that settle in firmly throughout the body, relaxing muscles and easing the mind. Consumers say this strain has a pungently sweet and spicy flavor profile that is smooth on the exhale. Medical marijuana patients choose Northern Lights to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, stresspain and insomnia. Growers say this strain features purple and crystal-coated buds and grows best indoors with a flowering time of 45-50 days.

Northern Lights stands among the most famous strains of all time, a pure indica cherished for its resinous buds, fast flowering, and resilience during growth. This strain has given rise to famous hybrids like Shiva Skunk and Super Silver Haze. Rumor has it that Northern Lights first sprouted near Seattle, Washington, but was propagated out of Holland after 1985 at what is now Sensi Seeds.

About this brand

Legal High
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!
