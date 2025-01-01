Hop on the ride and don’t look back—Pineapple Express Donut Hole delivers a juicy, high-powered punch in every pull. Packed with 1.75g of premium THCa flower, infused with a .25g center of golden Live Rosin, and rolled tight in a luxury hemp cone, this preroll blends bold flavor with full-body effects.
Expect tropical sweetness up front—ripe pineapple, citrus zest, and a whisper of earthy funk—followed by a fast-lane high that lifts, energizes, and sticks the landing.
Smooth, fruity, and fast-acting. This donut doesn’t cruise—it soars.
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!