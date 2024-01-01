"Rainbow Runtz" by Laughing Gas

Step into a world of tranquility with Lights Out, a remarkable cannabis strain born from the union of Zkittlez and DoSiDos. Delight your senses as fruity, candy-like notes intertwine with earthy undertones, creating a symphony of flavor and aroma. Lights Out induces a deep state of relaxation, melting away stress and tension with its potent yet gentle effects. Surrender to the soothing embrace of Lights Out and let your worries fade into the background as you drift into a blissful serenity.

About this strain

Rainbow Runtz, also known as “Rainbow Runts,” was an indica weed strain made from a double cross of Zkittlez and DoSiDos. In 2024, Rainbow Runtz is also Wizard Trees' cross of Runtz x RS11. The effects of modern Rainbow Runtz are hybrid great for daytime and afternoon smoking. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel happy, and relaxed, and it pairs well with your favorite hobbies. The flavor of Rainbow Runtz is a candy front with a pungent fuel back.

Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product.
