Rainbow Runtz Sugar

by Legal High
IndicaTHC 25%CBD —
Rainbow Runtz THCA Sugar Concentrate is a premium cannabis extract celebrated for its vibrant and complex flavor profile. This concentrate features a crystalline, sugar-like texture with a rich, fruity aroma blending sweet berries, tropical citrus, and subtle earthy undertones. Rainbow Runtz, a balanced hybrid strain, offers an uplifting and euphoric cerebral high, paired with a soothing and relaxing body sensation. The high THCA content ensures a powerful and long-lasting effect, making it perfect for both daytime and evening use. Ideal for dabbing or enhancing your favorite flower, Rainbow Runtz THCA Sugar Concentrate provides a delightful and well-rounded experience.

Rainbow Runtz, also known as “Rainbow Runts,” was an indica weed strain made from a double cross of Zkittlez and DoSiDos. In 2024, Rainbow Runtz is also Wizard Trees' cross of Runtz x RS11. The effects of modern Rainbow Runtz are hybrid great for daytime and afternoon smoking. Reviewers on Leafly who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel happy, and relaxed, and it pairs well with your favorite hobbies. The flavor of Rainbow Runtz is a candy front with a pungent fuel back.

About this brand

Legal High
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!
