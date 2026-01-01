About this product
Ice Kream x Sauce Walka – Grape Bubblegum Lean (3000mg Nano THC Syrup)
Flavor Drippin’. Vibes Kickin’. Sauce Official.
The streets asked for it, so we linked with Sauce Walka to bring you the drippiest collab in the game — Grape Bubblegum Lean. This ain’t your average syrup... it’s a 3000mg bottle of straight sauce, nano-infused for that fast-acting, full-body blast.
Each 8oz bottle holds 60 precision doses (50mg each) of delicious, ultra-potent THC syrup that hits smooth and sweet with nostalgic notes of juicy grape and sticky bubblegum. Whether you’re chillin’ solo or turning up with the squad, this syrup sets the tone.
Why It Slaps:
Grape Bubblegum Flavor – Bold, candy-coated taste with a purple punch
Nano-Infused THC – Faster onset, stronger absorption, less waiting
3000mg Total THC – 60 x 50mg doses for full control
Mix It or Sip It Straight – Fire in mocktails, sodas, or on its own
Official Sauce Walka Collab – Certified drip, limited release
Taste the flavor. Feel the power. Pour up and elevate.
Only from Ice Kream and The Sauce Factory.
Flavor Drippin’. Vibes Kickin’. Sauce Official.
The streets asked for it, so we linked with Sauce Walka to bring you the drippiest collab in the game — Grape Bubblegum Lean. This ain’t your average syrup... it’s a 3000mg bottle of straight sauce, nano-infused for that fast-acting, full-body blast.
Each 8oz bottle holds 60 precision doses (50mg each) of delicious, ultra-potent THC syrup that hits smooth and sweet with nostalgic notes of juicy grape and sticky bubblegum. Whether you’re chillin’ solo or turning up with the squad, this syrup sets the tone.
Why It Slaps:
Grape Bubblegum Flavor – Bold, candy-coated taste with a purple punch
Nano-Infused THC – Faster onset, stronger absorption, less waiting
3000mg Total THC – 60 x 50mg doses for full control
Mix It or Sip It Straight – Fire in mocktails, sodas, or on its own
Official Sauce Walka Collab – Certified drip, limited release
Taste the flavor. Feel the power. Pour up and elevate.
Only from Ice Kream and The Sauce Factory.
Fulfillment
About this product
Ice Kream x Sauce Walka – Grape Bubblegum Lean (3000mg Nano THC Syrup)
Flavor Drippin’. Vibes Kickin’. Sauce Official.
The streets asked for it, so we linked with Sauce Walka to bring you the drippiest collab in the game — Grape Bubblegum Lean. This ain’t your average syrup... it’s a 3000mg bottle of straight sauce, nano-infused for that fast-acting, full-body blast.
Each 8oz bottle holds 60 precision doses (50mg each) of delicious, ultra-potent THC syrup that hits smooth and sweet with nostalgic notes of juicy grape and sticky bubblegum. Whether you’re chillin’ solo or turning up with the squad, this syrup sets the tone.
Why It Slaps:
Grape Bubblegum Flavor – Bold, candy-coated taste with a purple punch
Nano-Infused THC – Faster onset, stronger absorption, less waiting
3000mg Total THC – 60 x 50mg doses for full control
Mix It or Sip It Straight – Fire in mocktails, sodas, or on its own
Official Sauce Walka Collab – Certified drip, limited release
Taste the flavor. Feel the power. Pour up and elevate.
Only from Ice Kream and The Sauce Factory.
Flavor Drippin’. Vibes Kickin’. Sauce Official.
The streets asked for it, so we linked with Sauce Walka to bring you the drippiest collab in the game — Grape Bubblegum Lean. This ain’t your average syrup... it’s a 3000mg bottle of straight sauce, nano-infused for that fast-acting, full-body blast.
Each 8oz bottle holds 60 precision doses (50mg each) of delicious, ultra-potent THC syrup that hits smooth and sweet with nostalgic notes of juicy grape and sticky bubblegum. Whether you’re chillin’ solo or turning up with the squad, this syrup sets the tone.
Why It Slaps:
Grape Bubblegum Flavor – Bold, candy-coated taste with a purple punch
Nano-Infused THC – Faster onset, stronger absorption, less waiting
3000mg Total THC – 60 x 50mg doses for full control
Mix It or Sip It Straight – Fire in mocktails, sodas, or on its own
Official Sauce Walka Collab – Certified drip, limited release
Taste the flavor. Feel the power. Pour up and elevate.
Only from Ice Kream and The Sauce Factory.
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About this brand
Legal High
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!
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