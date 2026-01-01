Ice Kream x Sauce Walka – Grape Bubblegum Lean (3000mg Nano THC Syrup)



Flavor Drippin’. Vibes Kickin’. Sauce Official.



The streets asked for it, so we linked with Sauce Walka to bring you the drippiest collab in the game — Grape Bubblegum Lean. This ain’t your average syrup... it’s a 3000mg bottle of straight sauce, nano-infused for that fast-acting, full-body blast.



Each 8oz bottle holds 60 precision doses (50mg each) of delicious, ultra-potent THC syrup that hits smooth and sweet with nostalgic notes of juicy grape and sticky bubblegum. Whether you’re chillin’ solo or turning up with the squad, this syrup sets the tone.



Why It Slaps:

Grape Bubblegum Flavor – Bold, candy-coated taste with a purple punch



Nano-Infused THC – Faster onset, stronger absorption, less waiting



3000mg Total THC – 60 x 50mg doses for full control



Mix It or Sip It Straight – Fire in mocktails, sodas, or on its own



Official Sauce Walka Collab – Certified drip, limited release



Taste the flavor. Feel the power. Pour up and elevate.

Only from Ice Kream and The Sauce Factory.