Ice Kream x Sauce Walka – Peach Mint Lean (3000mg Nano THC Syrup)
Fresh. Frosty. Flavored by The Sauce.
Ice Kream teamed up with Sauce Walka to drop a limited-edition syrup that’s as smooth as it is savage — Peach Mint Lean. Drippin’ with 3000mg of nano-infused THC, this syrup brings icy peach flavor with a cool minty twist that hits different.
Packed with 60 precision doses at 50mg each, this 8oz bottle is built for flavor, fire, and flexibility. Whether you’re sippin’ slow or mixin’ wild, expect a fast-acting, full-body high that’s as refreshing as it is potent.
Why It’s Built to Slap:
Peach Mint Flavor – Juicy peach with an ice-cold mint finish
Nano THC Infusion – Rapid onset for quicker, stronger effects
3000mg Total THC – 60 x 50mg doses to customize your vibe
Versatile AF – Pour into drinks or take it straight
Official Sauce Walka Collab – Big drip, small batch
It’s the lean that’s mean, clean, and Supreme Team-approved.
Only from Ice Kream & The Sauce Factory. Pour up and ride the wave.
Legal High
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!
