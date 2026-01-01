Ice Kream x Sauce Walka – Raspberry Piña Lean (3000mg Nano THC Syrup)

Tropical Drip Meets Sauce Heat



Ice Kream linked up with Sauce Walka to bring you a syrup that goes harder than your weekend plans — introducing Raspberry Piña Lean. A bold tropical fusion of sweet raspberry and creamy pineapple, this limited-edition syrup packs 3000mg of nano-infused THC for full-throttle elevation.



Each 8oz bottle delivers 60 smooth, fast-acting doses at 50mg each, giving you total control over your sesh — whether you’re chillin’ poolside, turning up, or takin’ off.



Why You’ll Love It:

Raspberry Piña Flavor – Fruity, tangy, tropical perfection



Nano THC Infused – Fast-acting for quicker, more intense effects



3000mg Total THC – 60 x 50mg servings = versatile dosing



Sip Solo or Mix It Up – Fire in sodas, mocktails, or straight from the bottle



Sauce Walka Collab – Official drip, no cap



Sweet. Strong. Sauce Stamped.

Raspberry Piña Lean is the tropical wave you didn’t know you needed. Only from Ice Kream x The Sauce Factory.