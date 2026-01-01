About this product
Ice Kream x Sauce Walka – Raspberry Piña Lean (3000mg Nano THC Syrup)
Tropical Drip Meets Sauce Heat
Ice Kream linked up with Sauce Walka to bring you a syrup that goes harder than your weekend plans — introducing Raspberry Piña Lean. A bold tropical fusion of sweet raspberry and creamy pineapple, this limited-edition syrup packs 3000mg of nano-infused THC for full-throttle elevation.
Each 8oz bottle delivers 60 smooth, fast-acting doses at 50mg each, giving you total control over your sesh — whether you’re chillin’ poolside, turning up, or takin’ off.
Why You’ll Love It:
Raspberry Piña Flavor – Fruity, tangy, tropical perfection
Nano THC Infused – Fast-acting for quicker, more intense effects
3000mg Total THC – 60 x 50mg servings = versatile dosing
Sip Solo or Mix It Up – Fire in sodas, mocktails, or straight from the bottle
Sauce Walka Collab – Official drip, no cap
Sweet. Strong. Sauce Stamped.
Raspberry Piña Lean is the tropical wave you didn’t know you needed. Only from Ice Kream x The Sauce Factory.
Tropical Drip Meets Sauce Heat
Ice Kream linked up with Sauce Walka to bring you a syrup that goes harder than your weekend plans — introducing Raspberry Piña Lean. A bold tropical fusion of sweet raspberry and creamy pineapple, this limited-edition syrup packs 3000mg of nano-infused THC for full-throttle elevation.
Each 8oz bottle delivers 60 smooth, fast-acting doses at 50mg each, giving you total control over your sesh — whether you’re chillin’ poolside, turning up, or takin’ off.
Why You’ll Love It:
Raspberry Piña Flavor – Fruity, tangy, tropical perfection
Nano THC Infused – Fast-acting for quicker, more intense effects
3000mg Total THC – 60 x 50mg servings = versatile dosing
Sip Solo or Mix It Up – Fire in sodas, mocktails, or straight from the bottle
Sauce Walka Collab – Official drip, no cap
Sweet. Strong. Sauce Stamped.
Raspberry Piña Lean is the tropical wave you didn’t know you needed. Only from Ice Kream x The Sauce Factory.
Fulfillment
About this product
Ice Kream x Sauce Walka – Raspberry Piña Lean (3000mg Nano THC Syrup)
Tropical Drip Meets Sauce Heat
Ice Kream linked up with Sauce Walka to bring you a syrup that goes harder than your weekend plans — introducing Raspberry Piña Lean. A bold tropical fusion of sweet raspberry and creamy pineapple, this limited-edition syrup packs 3000mg of nano-infused THC for full-throttle elevation.
Each 8oz bottle delivers 60 smooth, fast-acting doses at 50mg each, giving you total control over your sesh — whether you’re chillin’ poolside, turning up, or takin’ off.
Why You’ll Love It:
Raspberry Piña Flavor – Fruity, tangy, tropical perfection
Nano THC Infused – Fast-acting for quicker, more intense effects
3000mg Total THC – 60 x 50mg servings = versatile dosing
Sip Solo or Mix It Up – Fire in sodas, mocktails, or straight from the bottle
Sauce Walka Collab – Official drip, no cap
Sweet. Strong. Sauce Stamped.
Raspberry Piña Lean is the tropical wave you didn’t know you needed. Only from Ice Kream x The Sauce Factory.
Tropical Drip Meets Sauce Heat
Ice Kream linked up with Sauce Walka to bring you a syrup that goes harder than your weekend plans — introducing Raspberry Piña Lean. A bold tropical fusion of sweet raspberry and creamy pineapple, this limited-edition syrup packs 3000mg of nano-infused THC for full-throttle elevation.
Each 8oz bottle delivers 60 smooth, fast-acting doses at 50mg each, giving you total control over your sesh — whether you’re chillin’ poolside, turning up, or takin’ off.
Why You’ll Love It:
Raspberry Piña Flavor – Fruity, tangy, tropical perfection
Nano THC Infused – Fast-acting for quicker, more intense effects
3000mg Total THC – 60 x 50mg servings = versatile dosing
Sip Solo or Mix It Up – Fire in sodas, mocktails, or straight from the bottle
Sauce Walka Collab – Official drip, no cap
Sweet. Strong. Sauce Stamped.
Raspberry Piña Lean is the tropical wave you didn’t know you needed. Only from Ice Kream x The Sauce Factory.
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About this brand
Legal High
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!
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