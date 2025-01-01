Meet Canna Punch by Visionz—a bold burst of tropical fruit flavor infused with the finest Live Rosin concentrate on the market. These aren’t your average gummies. Each bite delivers a heavy-hitting 50mg of premium THCa Live Rosin, extracted from top-tier flower using a solventless method that preserves every terpene and cannabinoid just the way nature intended.
With 10 gummies per pack, you’re looking at a total of 500mg of uncut, full-spectrum power, designed for true connoisseurs who know the difference quality makes. Whether you’re chasing elevation, relaxation, or that perfect sweet spot in between, Canna Punch hits every time—with flavor, potency, and purity.
No solvents. No shortcuts. Just Visionz
