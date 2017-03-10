True OG Sugar

True OG THCA Sugar Concentrate is a premium cannabis extract renowned for its purity and potency. This concentrate features a crystalline, sugar-like texture with a rich, earthy aroma and notes of pine and citrus. True OG, a classic indica strain, provides a deeply relaxing and calming effect, making it ideal for evening use or for those seeking relief from stress and discomfort. The high THCA content ensures a powerful experience, delivering the full entourage effect for seasoned connoisseurs. Perfect for dabbing or adding to your favorite flower for an enhanced experience

About this strain

True OG is a popular indica marijuana strain bred with genetics from OG Kush. This strain was originally discovered in Southern California, where the term “OG” originally meant “ocean grown.” True OG is potent, with long-lasting effects combined with a more focused head high. True OG buds have a pungent, crisp citrus and pine scent. True OG has snagged the 2nd place indica spot in every High Times Medical Cup since 2010. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain.

Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!
