White Runtz THCA Sugar Concentrate is a high-quality cannabis extract known for its potent effects and delightful flavor. This concentrate has a crystalline, sugar-like texture with a sweet, candy-like aroma accented by hints of tropical fruit and earthy undertones. White Runtz, a balanced hybrid strain, offers a euphoric and uplifting experience, followed by a soothing and relaxing body high. With its high THCA content, this concentrate ensures a powerful and long-lasting effect. Perfect for dabbing or enhancing your favorite flower, White Runtz THCA Sugar Concentrate delivers a deliciously enjoyable and balanced experience.
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!