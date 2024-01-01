Zbomb, a potent cannabis strain crafted from the fusion of Lemon Cherry Gelato and a double dose of Skittles genetics. Get ready to explode with flavor as zesty lemon and sweet cherry intertwine with the rainbow of fruity goodness from Skittles. Zbomb delivers a powerful high that hits fast and lasts long, leaving you in a state of euphoric bliss. Ignite your senses with Zbomb and experience an explosion of flavor and relaxation like never before.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product.