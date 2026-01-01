About this product
2CT BLUE RASPBERRY LEMONADE
Zour Stash – Blue Raspberry Lemonade (2ct / 1.25g Each)
Sweet. Sour. Straight Fire.
Turn up the flavor with Zour Stash’s Blue Raspberry Lemonade Infused Prerolls — a juicy 2-pack of 1.25g THC-A prerolls crafted for serious flavor chasers and heavy hitters only.
Each cone is stuffed with premium indoor flower and infused for maximum potency, then layered with bold notes of tart blue raspberry and zesty lemonade that slap your taste buds before melting your mind. It’s the perfect blend of sweet and sour with a punchy high that starts with a cerebral zing and slides into full-body bliss.
Zour Stash – Blue Raspberry Lemonade (2ct / 1.25g Each)
Sweet. Sour. Straight Fire.
Turn up the flavor with Zour Stash’s Blue Raspberry Lemonade Infused Prerolls — a juicy 2-pack of 1.25g THC-A prerolls crafted for serious flavor chasers and heavy hitters only.
Each cone is stuffed with premium indoor flower and infused for maximum potency, then layered with bold notes of tart blue raspberry and zesty lemonade that slap your taste buds before melting your mind. It’s the perfect blend of sweet and sour with a punchy high that starts with a cerebral zing and slides into full-body bliss.
Fulfillment
About this product
2CT BLUE RASPBERRY LEMONADE
Zour Stash – Blue Raspberry Lemonade (2ct / 1.25g Each)
Sweet. Sour. Straight Fire.
Turn up the flavor with Zour Stash’s Blue Raspberry Lemonade Infused Prerolls — a juicy 2-pack of 1.25g THC-A prerolls crafted for serious flavor chasers and heavy hitters only.
Each cone is stuffed with premium indoor flower and infused for maximum potency, then layered with bold notes of tart blue raspberry and zesty lemonade that slap your taste buds before melting your mind. It’s the perfect blend of sweet and sour with a punchy high that starts with a cerebral zing and slides into full-body bliss.
Zour Stash – Blue Raspberry Lemonade (2ct / 1.25g Each)
Sweet. Sour. Straight Fire.
Turn up the flavor with Zour Stash’s Blue Raspberry Lemonade Infused Prerolls — a juicy 2-pack of 1.25g THC-A prerolls crafted for serious flavor chasers and heavy hitters only.
Each cone is stuffed with premium indoor flower and infused for maximum potency, then layered with bold notes of tart blue raspberry and zesty lemonade that slap your taste buds before melting your mind. It’s the perfect blend of sweet and sour with a punchy high that starts with a cerebral zing and slides into full-body bliss.
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About this brand
Legal High
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!
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