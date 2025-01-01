About this product
Zour Stash – Grape Bubblegum (2ct / 1.25g Each)
Fruity. Funky. Fully Infused.
Pop, puff, and pass out — Grape Bubblegum Infused Prerolls by Zour Stash are bursting with bold flavor and heavy-hitting power. This 2-pack of 1.25g THC-A infused prerolls combines exotic indoor flower with potent infusion for a smooth smoke and knockout effects.
Expect rich notes of juicy grape, sticky-sweet bubblegum, and that signature Zour finish. Each cone delivers a slow, flavorful burn followed by an uplifting head high and a body buzz that settles deep. Perfect for vibing out, kicking back, or zoning in.
What You’re Getting:
2 x 1.25g THC-A Infused Prerolls – Loud, smooth, and loaded
Top-Shelf Flower + Potent Infusion
Bold Grape & Bubblegum Terps with a Sour Twist
Slow-Burning for Maximum Flavor & Effect
Hybrid High – Euphoric, relaxing, and long-lasting
Zour Stash made it sticky. You just have to spark it. Grape Bubblegum is flavor-packed and built to blow your mind.
About this brand
Legal High
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!
