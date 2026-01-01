About this product
Zour Stash – Watermelon Blast (2ct / 1.25g Each)
Juicy. Loud. Built to Smack.
Get ready for a fruit-fueled sesh with Watermelon Blast Infused Prerolls by Zour Stash — a 2-pack of 1.25g THC-A infused bangers packed with exotic indoor flower and dripping with flavor.
Each cone explodes with sweet watermelon, a burst of citrusy sour, and that signature Zour gas you know and love. Expect a smooth, flavorful burn that lights up your palate and leaves you floating in a heady, full-body high. Uplifting, relaxing, and straight-up delicious — this isn’t just another preroll, it’s a full-on flavor detonation.
What You’re Getting:
2 x 1.25g THC-A Infused Prerolls – Heavy hits, no skips
Exotic Flower + Potent Infusion
Juicy Watermelon with a Zour Citrus Kick
Smooth Burn, Sweet Smoke, Loud Finish
Balanced Hybrid Effects – Euphoric, mellow, and satisfying
Crack the pack and spark the blast — Watermelon Blast is your new go-to for juicy flavor and next-level elevation. Only from Zour Stash.
Juicy. Loud. Built to Smack.
Get ready for a fruit-fueled sesh with Watermelon Blast Infused Prerolls by Zour Stash — a 2-pack of 1.25g THC-A infused bangers packed with exotic indoor flower and dripping with flavor.
Each cone explodes with sweet watermelon, a burst of citrusy sour, and that signature Zour gas you know and love. Expect a smooth, flavorful burn that lights up your palate and leaves you floating in a heady, full-body high. Uplifting, relaxing, and straight-up delicious — this isn’t just another preroll, it’s a full-on flavor detonation.
What You’re Getting:
2 x 1.25g THC-A Infused Prerolls – Heavy hits, no skips
Exotic Flower + Potent Infusion
Juicy Watermelon with a Zour Citrus Kick
Smooth Burn, Sweet Smoke, Loud Finish
Balanced Hybrid Effects – Euphoric, mellow, and satisfying
Crack the pack and spark the blast — Watermelon Blast is your new go-to for juicy flavor and next-level elevation. Only from Zour Stash.
Fulfillment
About this product
Zour Stash – Watermelon Blast (2ct / 1.25g Each)
Juicy. Loud. Built to Smack.
Get ready for a fruit-fueled sesh with Watermelon Blast Infused Prerolls by Zour Stash — a 2-pack of 1.25g THC-A infused bangers packed with exotic indoor flower and dripping with flavor.
Each cone explodes with sweet watermelon, a burst of citrusy sour, and that signature Zour gas you know and love. Expect a smooth, flavorful burn that lights up your palate and leaves you floating in a heady, full-body high. Uplifting, relaxing, and straight-up delicious — this isn’t just another preroll, it’s a full-on flavor detonation.
What You’re Getting:
2 x 1.25g THC-A Infused Prerolls – Heavy hits, no skips
Exotic Flower + Potent Infusion
Juicy Watermelon with a Zour Citrus Kick
Smooth Burn, Sweet Smoke, Loud Finish
Balanced Hybrid Effects – Euphoric, mellow, and satisfying
Crack the pack and spark the blast — Watermelon Blast is your new go-to for juicy flavor and next-level elevation. Only from Zour Stash.
Juicy. Loud. Built to Smack.
Get ready for a fruit-fueled sesh with Watermelon Blast Infused Prerolls by Zour Stash — a 2-pack of 1.25g THC-A infused bangers packed with exotic indoor flower and dripping with flavor.
Each cone explodes with sweet watermelon, a burst of citrusy sour, and that signature Zour gas you know and love. Expect a smooth, flavorful burn that lights up your palate and leaves you floating in a heady, full-body high. Uplifting, relaxing, and straight-up delicious — this isn’t just another preroll, it’s a full-on flavor detonation.
What You’re Getting:
2 x 1.25g THC-A Infused Prerolls – Heavy hits, no skips
Exotic Flower + Potent Infusion
Juicy Watermelon with a Zour Citrus Kick
Smooth Burn, Sweet Smoke, Loud Finish
Balanced Hybrid Effects – Euphoric, mellow, and satisfying
Crack the pack and spark the blast — Watermelon Blast is your new go-to for juicy flavor and next-level elevation. Only from Zour Stash.
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About this brand
Legal High
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!
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