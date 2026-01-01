Zour Stash – Watermelon Blast (2ct / 1.25g Each)

Juicy. Loud. Built to Smack.



Get ready for a fruit-fueled sesh with Watermelon Blast Infused Prerolls by Zour Stash — a 2-pack of 1.25g THC-A infused bangers packed with exotic indoor flower and dripping with flavor.



Each cone explodes with sweet watermelon, a burst of citrusy sour, and that signature Zour gas you know and love. Expect a smooth, flavorful burn that lights up your palate and leaves you floating in a heady, full-body high. Uplifting, relaxing, and straight-up delicious — this isn’t just another preroll, it’s a full-on flavor detonation.



What You’re Getting:



2 x 1.25g THC-A Infused Prerolls – Heavy hits, no skips



Exotic Flower + Potent Infusion



Juicy Watermelon with a Zour Citrus Kick



Smooth Burn, Sweet Smoke, Loud Finish



Balanced Hybrid Effects – Euphoric, mellow, and satisfying



Crack the pack and spark the blast — Watermelon Blast is your new go-to for juicy flavor and next-level elevation. Only from Zour Stash.